Live play-by-play of Men's and Women's home games!
On the next Method to the Madness, Friday, January 20th @ noon, host Lisa Kiefer interviews third year Yale law students Scout Katovich of the Bay Area, Allison Frankel of Massachusetts, and Hillary Vedvig of Wisconsin, authors of a new report called Forced Into Breaking the Law: The Criminalization of Homelessness in Connecticut, available on the
Tune in to your mighty KALX 90.7FM between Monday, January 16th and Sunday, January 22nd to hear your favorite DJs spin their favorite releases of 2016. Check out the current lists here!
From the Meters to Eater, from Gloria Jones to Swell Maps, handclaps are the percussive sound in so many songs that slay. It's one of DJ I Don't Karen's musical obsessions, chronicled on her Songs with Handclaps blog. Tune in to Midnight Express on Tuesday, January 24th @ 11:59PM to hear her some of her favorite handclap songs.
Join DJ Velvet Einstein on Sunday, January 29th @ 1:30PM when he interviews Iranian-American contemporary classical music composer, pianist and educator based in San Francisco, Sahba Aminikia! Tune in to hear about Amininkia's current role in the upcoming 2017 Kronos Festival along with samples of the composer's most recent work.
Equal parts Bay Area Funk, California Soul, and Vintage Rock n' Roll, The Sweet Plot creates timeless music that cultivates the best of tradition with a unique and organic twist. Join DJ Will Sherwin on Thursday, February 2nd @ 10AM when hosts the local five-piece band for an in-studio interview!