Live play-by-play of Men's and Women's home games!
The KALX Radio community is greatly saddened by the devastating warehouse fire in Oakland on December 2, 2016.
It's not too late to donate!
Changes made to improve broadcast quality
KALX NEWS BITS
Wednesday, November 16th - 8:00pm
Posted on 12/9/2016
ON THE AIR
Wednesday, January 11th - 11:00am
Posted on 1/5/2017
Tune in on Wednesday, January 11th @ 11AM when DJ Sex 14s hosts Bay Area dynamic duo, Amendola vs. Blades, for an in-studio performance and interview! Together, Scott Amendola (drums) and Wil Blades (organ) conjure up a variety of styles ranging from swingin' old school jazz and funk to rock and more experimental sounds. Every performance is an adventure for both the audience and the band.
ON THE AIR
Monday, January 16th - 12:01am to Sunday, January 22nd - 11:59pm
Posted on 1/6/2017
Tune in to your mighty KALX 90.7FM between Monday, January 16th and Sunday, January 22nd to hear your favorite DJs spin their favorite releases of 2016. Check out the current lists here!