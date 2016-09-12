Live play-by-play of Men's and Women's home games!
Join DJ Velvet Einstein on Sunday, January 29th @ 1:30PM when he interviews Iranian-American contemporary classical music composer, pianist and educator based in San Francisco, Sahba Aminikia! Tune in to hear about Amininkia's current role in the upcoming 2017 Kronos Festival along with samples of the composer's most recent work.
Equal parts Bay Area Funk, California Soul, and Vintage Rock n' Roll, The Sweet Plot creates timeless music that cultivates the best of tradition with a unique and organic twist. Join DJ Will Sherwin on Thursday, February 2nd @ 10AM when hosts the local five-piece band for an in-studio interview!
The site of the oldest and largest Ohlone village on the shores of San Francisco Bay is also the proposed site for a five-story West Berkeley apartment and retail complex. A growing chorus of Ohlone descendants and Berkeley residents are calling instead for a two-acre memorial park to honor Ohlone history and culture.
The KALX air studio has received some major upgrades thanks to a generous donation!