Live play-by-play of Men's and Women's home games!
On Monday, February 6th @ 11:59PM, tune in to Radio Dunya to hear this second installment in a series hosted by DJ Madame X. Musicians from all over the world have been using music to respond to their political situations. We will travel the globe listening to how artists speak out against things they perceive to be wrong.
Tune in on Saturday, February 11th @ 2PM when DJ Velvet Einstein hosts Katie Stelmanis of the Toronto based synth-pop trio, Austra, for an in-studio performance and interview! The band is currently touring in support of their third release, Future Politics, and plays The Mezzanine in SF later that same evening.