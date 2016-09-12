KALX NEWS BITS
2016-2017 Golden Bears Basketball
Wednesday, November 16th - 8:00pm
Posted on 12/9/2016

Live play-by-play of Men's and Women's home games!

ON THE AIR
Photo of Arlie Russell Hochschild
Arlie Russell Hochschild on Method to the Madness
Friday, January 27th - 12:00pm
Posted on 1/20/2017

On the next Method to the Madness, Friday, January 27th @ noon, innovative sociologist and professor emerita at UC Berkeley, Arlie Russell Hochschild, talks with Method to the Madness host Lisa Kiefer about her book Strangers in Their Own Land- Anger and Mourning on the American Right, a 2016 National Book Award finalist that explores the role of emotion in the divisive politics separating our major political parties and what we can do to cross the empa

ON THE AIR
Photo of Cayetana
Cayetana Interview
Sunday, January 29th - 3:30pm
Posted on 1/22/2017
On Sunday, January 29th @ 3:30 PM, DJ Fernando hosts Philadelphia indie-punk trio Cayetana

ON THE AIR
Photo of Sahba Aminikia
Sahba Aminikia Interview
Sunday, January 29th - 1:30pm
Posted on 1/10/2017

Join DJ Velvet Einstein on Sunday, January 29th @ 1:30PM when he interviews Iranian-American contemporary classical music composer, pianist and educator based in San Francisco, Sahba Aminikia! Tune in to hear about Amininkia's current role in the upcoming 2017 Kronos Festival along with samples of the composer's most recent work.

ON THE AIR
Photo of The Sweet Plot
The Sweet Plot Interview
Thursday, February 2nd - 10:00am
Posted on 1/13/2017

Equal parts Bay Area Funk, California Soul, and Vintage Rock n' Roll, The Sweet Plot creates timeless music that cultivates the best of tradition with a unique and organic twist. Join DJ Will Sherwin on Thursday, February 2nd @ 10AM when hosts the local five-piece band for an in-studio interview!

ON THE AIR
DJ Play Doe in the newly upgraded KALX air studio
Air Studio Upgrades
Posted on 6/27/2016

The KALX air studio has received some major upgrades thanks to a generous donation! 

