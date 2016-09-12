Tune in on Wednesday, January 11th @ 11AM when DJ Sex 14s hosts Bay Area dynamic duo, Amendola vs. Blades, for an in-studio performance and interview! Together, Scott Amendola (drums) and Wil Blades (organ) conjure up a variety of styles ranging from swingin' old school jazz and funk to rock and more experimental sounds. Every performance is an adventure for both the audience and the band.