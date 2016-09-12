KALX NEWS BITS
2016-2017 Golden Bears Basketball
Wednesday, November 16th - 8:00pm
Posted on 12/9/2016

Live play-by-play of Men's and Women's home games!

Political and Protest Songs from Around the World on Radio Dunya
Monday, February 6th - 11:59pm
Posted on 1/30/2017

On Monday, February 6th @ 11:59PM, tune in to Radio Dunya to hear this second installment in a series hosted by DJ Madame XMusicians from all over the world have been using music to respond to their political situations. We will travel the globe listening to how artists speak out against things they perceive to be wrong. 

Photo of Katie Stelmanis
Austra Performance and Interview
Saturday, February 11th - 2:00pm
Posted on 1/31/2017

Tune in on Saturday, February 11th @ 2PM when DJ Velvet Einstein hosts Katie Stelmanis of the Toronto based synth-pop trio, Austra, for an in-studio performance and interview! The band is currently touring in support of their third release, Future Politics, and plays The Mezzanine in SF later that same evening.

Photo of Cory Hanson
Cory Hanson Performance and Interview
Sunday, February 12th - 2:00pm
Posted on 1/31/2017
Cory Hanson of L.A. psych rock band, Wand, joins DJ Berkestir for an in-studio performance and interview on Sunday, February 12th @ 2PM! Hanson recently stripped down the adventurous heavy swirls of Wand and focused on a more gentle, baroque inspired approach, resulting in his debut solo album, The Unborn Capitalist From Limbo.
 
Photo of Cruel Summer
Cruel Summer on KALX Live!
Saturday, February 18th - 9:00pm
Posted on 1/27/2017
On Saturday, February 18th @ 9PM, tune into KALX Live! to get carried away by the dreamy sounds of SF band Cruel Summer! Hosted by DJ Matsu.
 
