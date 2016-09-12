KALX NEWS BITS
2016-2017 Golden Bears Basketball
Wednesday, November 16th - 8:00pm
Posted on 12/9/2016

Live play-by-play of Men's and Women's home games!

Photo of Mall Walk
Mall Walk Performance and Interview
Monday, January 16th - 2:00pm
Posted on 1/11/2017
Oakland post punk rippers, Mall Walk, drop by the KALX studios on Monday, January 16th @ 2PM for a live performance and interview hosted by DJ Poindexter! Tune in to learn more about the local trio's history and their recently released debut LP, Funny Papers (Mt.St.Mtn.).
 
Photo of Katovich, Frankel, and Vedvig
Scout Katovich, Allison Frankel, and Hillary Vedvig on Method to the Madness
Friday, January 20th - 12:00pm
Posted on 1/13/2017

On the next Method to the MadnessFriday, January 20th @ noon, host Lisa Kiefer interviews third year Yale law students Scout Katovich of the Bay Area, Allison Frankel of Massachusetts, and Hillary Vedvig of Wisconsin, authors of a new report called Forced Into Breaking the Law: The Criminalization of Homelessness in Connecticut, available on the 

Best Of Week logo
Best Of Week 2016
Monday, January 16th - 12:01am to Sunday, January 22nd - 11:59pm
Posted on 1/6/2017

Tune in to your mighty KALX 90.7FM between Monday, January 16th and Sunday, January 22nd to hear your favorite DJs spin their favorite releases of 2016. Check out the current lists here!

Handclap Songs on Midnight Express
Tuesday, January 24th - 11:59pm
Posted on 1/9/2017

From the Meters to Eater, from Gloria Jones to Swell Maps, handclaps are the percussive sound in so many songs that slay. It's one of DJ I Don't Karen's musical obsessions, chronicled on her Songs with Handclaps blog. Tune in to Midnight Express on Tuesday, January 24th @ 11:59PM to hear her some of her favorite handclap songs.

Photo of Sahba Aminikia
Sahba Aminikia Interview
Sunday, January 29th - 1:30pm
Posted on 1/10/2017

Join DJ Velvet Einstein on Sunday, January 29th @ 1:30PM when he interviews Iranian-American contemporary classical music composer, pianist and educator based in San Francisco, Sahba Aminikia! Tune in to hear about Amininkia's current role in the upcoming 2017 Kronos Festival along with samples of the composer's most recent work.

Photo of The Sweet Plot
The Sweet Plot Interview
Thursday, February 2nd - 10:00am
Posted on 1/13/2017

Equal parts Bay Area Funk, California Soul, and Vintage Rock n' Roll, The Sweet Plot creates timeless music that cultivates the best of tradition with a unique and organic twist. Join DJ Will Sherwin on Thursday, February 2nd @ 10AM when hosts the local five-piece band for an in-studio interview!

